Australia national cricket team have always been the dominant side in the ongoing SL vs AUS Test Series 2025. After humiliating hosts Sri Lanka in the SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025, they have asserted complete domination in the second Test match too. At stumps on Day 2, Australia have been batting at 330 runs, for the loss of just three wickets. They pulled this score after marvelous centuries from captain Steve Smith and Alex Carey. Both players will enter Day 3 not out, with Smith batting at 120 and Carey at 139. This domination wouldn't have been possible without the two batters, as Australia lost their top three early. Steve Smith Equals Ricky Ponting's Record of Most Fifty Plus Scores By Australian Batter in Asia, Achieves Feat During SL vs AUS 2nd Test 2025

Sri Lanka started the Day batting with a scoreline of 229/9. The last wicket tried to hold for some time, before getting bundled for 257. Then came the Australian batters. Opener Travis Head and in at three-batter Marnus Labuschagne got out for some cheap runs, as Australia suffered initial shocks at 37/2. After some time Usman Khwaja also departed for 36, making the scoreline 91/3. But since then Steve Smith and Alex Carey held the innings tight, and Australia posted 330/3 at the end of the second day of SL vs AUS 2nd Test.

As Australia leads by 73 runs, with two set batsmen controlling the game, the hosts appear to fumble. However, if they can pick some early wickets in the first session of Day 3 of the SL vs AUS 2nd Test, they can still make a memorable comeback and hope the level the series at the Galle International Stadium in the long run. AUS 330/3 in 80 Overs (Lead by 73 Runs) Stumps | Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd Test 2025 Day 2 Highlights: Steve Smith, Alex Carey's Unbeaten Centuries Put Visitors on Top at End of Play

Sri Lanka Test Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva(C), Kusal Mendis(WK), Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nishan Peiris, Sonal Dinusha, Lahiru Udara, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake

Australia Test Squad: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(C), Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey(WK), Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Cooper Connolly