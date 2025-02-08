Berlin, Feb 8: Harry Kane's second-half brace helped leaders Bayern Munich to a 3-0 win over Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga. The German giants took control from the kick-off as Jamal Musiala twice tested goalkeeper Michael Zetterer in the opening stages, reported Xinhua. Bayern dominated possession but could not turn its dominance into a lead in the first half. Bayern came out with all guns blazing in the second half, with Kane hitting the crossbar with a long-range shot in the 46th minute. Alphonso Davies Signs Five-Year Contract Extension at Bayern Munich (Watch Video).

The England striker opened the scoring 10 minutes later when he converted a penalty for handball. Leroy Sane doubled the lead with eight minutes to play, latching onto Konrad Laimer's square pass moments after coming on as a substitute. Bayern made it 3-0 in stoppage time after Kane netted his 29th consecutive penalty, also his 21st goal of the season. "We need to keep the momentum going. We had a few more chances to score more goals. We have some big games coming up, we need to stay focused," said Kane. Bayern is nine points clear of second-placed Bayer Leverkusen, while Werder Bremen remains in eighth place.

