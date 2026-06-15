Sports News | Carlos Queiroz Set for Record-equalling 5th Straight World Cup as Ghana Face Panama

New York [US], June 15 (ANI): At 73, Carlos Queiroz is still one World Cup short of equalling the record for the most appearances by a coach at the tournament, but he is set to enter the history books once again this week.

Queiroz will lead Ghana in their Group L opener against Panama in Toronto on Wednesday, extending a remarkable streak that began with Portugal at the 2010 World Cup.

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He subsequently guided Iran at three consecutive editions in 2014, 2018 and 2022, making this his fifth successive World Cup campaign as a head coach.

The achievement equals the record set by Bora Milutinovic, who coached five different national teams across five consecutive World Cups between 1986 and 2002.

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The overall record for most World Cup appearances by a coach belongs to Brazilian Carlos Alberto Parreira, who has featured at six editions of the tournament.

However, unlike Queiroz and Milutinovic, Parreira's appearances did not come in consecutive World Cups.

Ghana begin their World Cup campaign against Panama on June 17 in Toronto before facing England and Croatia in their remaining Group L fixtures.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Joseph Anang, Benjamin Asare, Lawrence Ati-Zigi.

Defenders: Jonas Adjetey, Derrick Luckassen, Gideon Mensah, Abdul Mumin, Jerome Opoku, Kojo Oppong Preprah, Baba Abdul Rahman, Alidu Seidu, Marvin Senaya.

Midfielders: Augustine Boakye, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Elisha Owusu, Thomas Partey, Kwasi Sibo, Kamal Deen Sulemana, Caleb Yirenkyi

Forwards: Prince Kwabena Adu, Jordan Ayew, Christopher Bonsu Baah, Ernest Nuamah, Antoine Semenyo, Brandon Thomas-Asante, Inaki Williams. (ANI)

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