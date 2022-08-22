Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 22 (ANI): Seasoned Army marksman Chain Singh claimed the Men's 50m Rifle Prone T5 title at the ongoing National Shooting Selection Trials here at the Madhya Pradesh Academy Shooting range in Bhopal.

Chain Singh shot 623.6 in 60-shots to upstage the Navy's Niraj Kumar who shot 622.5 to come second. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar of Madhya Pradesh came third with 622.2.

The 33-year-old seasoned shooter Chain Singh has a lot of achievements to his name winning more than 90 medals in national and international events which include 12 gold medals, two silver and five bronze medals in international events. He has also represented the country in the 50 m 3-position event in the 2016 Rio Olympics in Brazil and the 2018 Commonwealth Games held at Gold Coast in Australia.

Some of his notable wins for him has been a bronze medal in the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon. He bagged a silver medal at ISSF world cup (Grand Prix) Munich in Germany in 2018.

On Saturday, at New Delhi's Dr Karni Singh Shooting range (DKSSR) where the Pistol trials are going on, Ankur Goel of Uttarakhand beat Haryana's Sameer 28-25 in the Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol T5 trials. Himachal's Vijay Kumar SM came third with 21.

Ankur had shot 577 in qualification to reach the top eight semi-final stage in the fourth position. Sameer topped the stage with a score of 579. Both got through to the medal match from the second semis where Ankur topped with 18-hits while Sameer got 14. Shivam Shukla and Vijay Kumar joined them in the first semi-final.

Sameer however did win the Junior Men's Rapid Fire T5 gold, shooting 29 in the medal round to state-mate Adarsh Singh's 25. (ANI)

