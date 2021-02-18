Porto [Portugal], February 18 (ANI): Juventus suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Porto in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie here Thursday.

Juventus were left stunned after 70 seconds on the clock when Porto grabbed an early lead through Mehdi Taremi. Interestingly, with this, Taremi became the fifth Iranian player to score in the UEFA Champions League and the first in the knockout stage.

The visitors then lost the services of Giorgio Chiellini in the 34th minute due to injury, resulting in Merih Demiral being brought on. Porto defended well against Juventus and successfully maintained their one-goal lead through to the first half.

Porto extended their lead soon after the beginning of the second half after Moussa Marega collected Wilson Manafa's cut-back and fired a brilliant goal.

That finally seemed to spark Juventus but Porto, seeking a sixth consecutive clean sheet in the competition, remained resilient until Adrien Rabiot's cross was expertly turned in by Federico Chiesa, taking the scoreline to 2-1.

Juventus and Porto will take on each other in the second leg on March 10. (ANI)

