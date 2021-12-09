Manchester [UK], December 9 (ANI): Manchester United and Young Boys played out a 1-1 draw in Group F of the UEFA Champions League here at Old Trafford.

Mason Greenwood scored the goal for United in the 9th minute while Fabian Rieder registered the goal in the 42nd minute.

Also Read | Virat Kohli's Records As ODI Captain: Take a Look at Some Facts and Figures of the Indian ODI Side Under the 33-Year Old's Leadership.

With this result, United finished at the top of Group F and they will head to the knockout stages with some momentum behind their backs.

In other results, Bayern Munich thrashed Barcelona in Group E.

Also Read | Afghanistan to Host Netherlands in Qatar for Three-Match ODI Series in January 2022.

Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala registered goals for the Bundesliga club.

On Tuesday, Liverpool had defeated AC Milan while RB Leipzig had outclassed Manchester City. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)