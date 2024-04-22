Rawalpindi [Pakistan], April 22 (ANI): Batter Mark Chapman's fiery 87-run knock helped New Zealand clinch a 7-wicket win over Pakistan in the 3rd T20I match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

After winning the toss, the Kiwis decided to field first against the hosts and their decision did go in their favour in the game.

Saim Ayub (32 runs from 22 balls) and skipper Babar Azam (37 runs from 29 balls) opened for the Men in Green with a 55-run partnership.

The opening partnership of the hosts came to an end after Ish Sodhi bagged Ayub's wicket in the 7th over.

Moments later, Michael Bracewell played a crucial role after he removed the Pakistan skipper in the 11th over.

After losing two wickets, the hosts tried to control the match. But Mohammad Rizwan's (22 runs from 21 balls) injury put Pakistan into trouble.

Shadab Khan (41 runs from 20 balls) was the only standout batter for the hosts as he smashed 4 fours and 2 overhead boundaries during his time on the crease. Apart from Shadab, Irfan Khan (30 runs from 20 balls) tried his best as well and powered Pakistan to a total of 178/4.

Ish Sodhi led the Kiwi bowling attack, picking up two wickets in his four-over spell and gave just 25 runs. Bracewell and Jacob Duffy also took one wicket each in their respective spells.

During the run chase, Tim Robinson (28 runs from 19 balls) and Tim Seifert (21 runs from 16 balls) opened for the Kiwis and added crucial 42 runs in the opening partnership.

Abbas Afridi made the first breakthrough of the second inning after he removed Seifert in the 5th over. The Kiwi wicketkeeper-batter smashed 1 four and 1 six.

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah removed Robinson after removing him in the 6th over. He slammed 5 fours during his time on the crease.

After losing two quick wickets, Dean Foxcroft (31 runs from 29 balls) and Mark Chapman (87 runs from 42 balls) played a 117-run partnership to help New Zealand clinch a 7-wicket win in Rawalpindi.

However, Abbas picked up a consolation wicket and dismissed Foxcroft in the 18th over, when the Kiwis were close to winning the match.

James Neesham (6 runs from 5 balls) and Chapman were unbeaten on the crease till the last ball of the match.

Pakistan displayed a sloppy bowling performance in the match as Afridi and Shah were the only wicket takers of the match.

Currently, the five-match series stands at 1-1 after both Pakistan and New Zealand managed to win just one match.

Brief score: Pakistan 178/4 (Shadab Khan 41, Babar Azam 37, Saim Ayub 32; Ish Sodhi 2/25) vs New Zealand (Mark Chapman 87*, Dean Foxcroft 31, Tim Robinson 28; Abbas Afridi 2/27). (ANI)

