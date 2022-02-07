Abu Dhabi, Feb 7 (AP) Champions League winner Chelsea will play Asian champion Al Hilal in the semifinals of the Club World Cup.

The London club discovered Wednesday's opponent after flying into Abu Dhabi where Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal beat UAE champion Al Jazira 6-1 on Sunday.

Also Read | AFCON 2021 Result: Sadio Mane’s Senegal Beat Mohamed Salah’s Egypt On Penalties to Win First-Ever Africa Cup of Nations.

Chelsea is being led in Abu Dhabi by assistant coaches Arno Michels and Zsolt Low while coach Thomas Tuchel is isolating in London after being announced on Saturday as having contracted the coronavirus.

The South American champions, Palmeiras, join the European champions in entering the seven-team competition in the last four.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar To Achieve This Prolific Record During IND vs WI 1st ODI 2022.

Palmeiras on Tuesday will play Al Ahly. The African champions from Egypt beat CONCACAF Champions League winner Monterrey of Mexico 1-0 on Saturday. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)