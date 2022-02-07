India played their first ODI against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in Gujarat. India's newly crowned skipper Rohit Sharma scored a half-century against the Caribbean men. He smashed 60 runs from 51 balls and with this went on to surpass Sachin Tendulkar. Rohit Sharma now has 1,583 runs in 32 innings against the West Indies. Sachin Tendulkar had 1,573 runs against the West Indies in his iconic ODI career. Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has the highest number of runs against the West Indies. Kohli has racked up 2,243 ODI runs in 39 innings. India vs West Indies 1st ODI 2022: Rohit Sharma, Spinners Help Hosts Win by Six Wickets To Take 1–0 Series Lead.

Talking about the game, India won the toss and elected to bowl first. No other batsman apart from Jason Holder scored a half-century. The West Indies captain had scored 57 runs from 71 balls. During the course of his innings, he slammed four sixes and scored no boundaries. Fabian Allen scored the second-highest runs during the game. The visiting team scored 176 runs. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma's men achieved this total in 28 overs and India lost six wickets.

As mentioned above Rohit Sharma scored his 44th half-century during the game. Ishan Kishan (28), Virat Kohli (8) and Rishabh Pant (11) did not chip in with many runs. It was Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Hooda who scored 34 and 26 runs to take the home team to the finishing line. Alzarri Joseph scalped a couple of wickets and Akeal Hosein got a wicket. This was India's 1000th ODI.

