Sylhet [Bangladesh], October 10 (ANI): An all-round Indian side has finished at the top spot at the Women's Asia Cup 2022 by thrashing Thailand by nine wickets in their match at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

With this win, India has finished at the top of the points table with 10 points to their name and five wins in six matches. Thailand is at the fourth spot with three wins in six matches and six points.

In the first innings, Thailand was bundled out for just 37 runs in 15.1 overs. Spinner Sneh Rana was the pick of the bowlers for India with 3/9. India chased down this total comfortably in six overs, with Sabbhineni Meghana top-scoring with 20*.

Chasing 38, Nattaya Boochatham took the first wicket for Thailand, dismissing Shafali Verma for 8 runs off 6 balls. India was at 17/1.

But India was completely unaffected by this hiccup, Sabbhineni Meghana (20*) and Pooja Vastrakar (12*) took India to victory with nine wickets in hand and 14 overs to spare.

Boochatham (1/15) took the solitary wicket for Thailand.

Superb performance by a world-class Indian bowling lineup and Sneh Rana's three-wicket haul helped Women in Blue to bundle out Thailand for 37 in 15.1 over in the ongoing T20 Women's Asia Cup 2022 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Expect one batter -Nannapat Koncharoenkai (12)- Thailand team departed without playing a knock of double digits. For India Sneh Rana bagged three while Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Deepti Sharma scalped two wickets each.

Put to bat first, Thailand got off to a bad start as they lost their opener Natthakan Chantham in the third over of the innings, leaving Thailand tottering at 13/1.

Chantham's wicket invited Thailand captain Naruemol Chaiwai to the crease. Sneh Rana then gave Thailand back-to-back to major blows as she dismissed Chaiwai and new batter Chanida Sutthiruang in the seventh over of the innings.

In the next over of the innings, Deepti Sharma performed a brilliant runout and sent Nannapat Koncharoenkai back to the pavilion after scoring 12 runs in 19 balls. Sneh Rana then struck again in the 9th over of the innings as she dismissed Sornnarin Tippoch for just 2 runs.

In the 10th over of the innings, Phannita Maya was dismissed by Rajeshwari Gayakwad after scoring just one run, leaving Thailand tottering at 24/6. After 10 overs Thailand's score read 25/6.

Sneh Rana then dismissed Rosenan Kanoh for zero in the 11th over of the game. Gayakwad then delivered a brilliant bowl as it departed Onnicha Kamchomphu by LBW in the 12th over of the innings. Meghna Singh took the last wicket to bundle out Thailand for 37 in just 15.1 overs of the innings.

Sneh took 3/9 while Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/8) and Deepti Sharma (2/10) took two. Meghna Singh got one wicket.

Brief score: Thailand 37 (15.1) (Nannapat Koncharoenkai 12, Natthakan Chantham 6; Sneh Rana 3-9) vs India 40/1 (6) (Sabbhineni Meghana 20*, Pooja Vastrakar 12*, Boochatham 1/15). (ANI)

