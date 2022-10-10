India will cross the swords with South Africa in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on 11 October (Tuesday) at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The decisive encounter between the two teams will kick-start at 01:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction IND vs SA third ODI face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. IND Won by 13 Runs | India vs Western Australia Warm up Match Highlights: WA XI 145/8 in 20 Overs (Target 159).

India levelled the three-match series 1-1 after winning the second ODI by 7 wickets on Sunday. After losing the early wickets of openers Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill, the 161-run stand between Shreyas Iyer (113) and Ishan Kishan (93) saved the day as India chased down the total of 279 runs in 45.5 overs. Earlier, Aiden Markram's 79 and Reeza Hendricks' 74 propelled visitors to a decent total. However, South African bowlers failed to defend. The two sides will face in the final decider on Tuesday.

IND vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Quinton de Kock (SA), Sanju Samson (IND) could be taken as our wicket-keepers.

IND vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Shreyas Iyer (IND),David Miller (SA), Shikhar Dhawan (IND) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

IND vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Aiden Markram (SA), Shardul Thakur (IND), Wayne Parnell (SA) could be our all-rounders.

IND vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Mohammed Siraj (IND), Kagiso Rabada (SA), Lungi Ngidi (SA) could form the bowling attack.

Quinton de Kock (SA), Sanju Samson (IND),Shreyas Iyer (IND),David Miller (SA), Shikhar Dhawan (IND),Aiden Markram (SA), Shardul Thakur (IND), Wayne Parnell (SA),Mohammed Siraj (IND), Kagiso Rabada (SA), Lungi Ngidi (SA).

Shreyas Iyer (IND) could be named as the captain of your IND vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Quinton de Kock (SA) could be selected as the vice-captain.

