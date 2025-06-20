Mumbai, Jun 20 (PTI) Candidate Master Madhesh Kumar toppled experienced Georgian GM Sanikidze Tornidze, pulling off an upset win in the fourth round of the Aurionpro International Grandmaster and Junior Chess Tournament here on Friday.

In other results, GM Manuel Petrosyan clinically beat Alexei Fedorov, while GM Aleksej Aleksandrov held top seed Levan Pantsulaia to a draw.

Also Read | Flamengo vs Chelsea, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online: Where To Watch FIFA CWC Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?.

Young Advik Amit Agrawal impressed by holding IM Alexander Slizhevsky to a draw under pressure.

After four rounds, eight players are on a perfect 4/4, heightening the race for the title.

Also Read | Benfica vs Auckland City, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online: Where To Watch FIFA CWC Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?.

Madhesh also continued his dream run in the junior event, winning again to remain on 4/4 and lead the sub-junior standings.

Top seed Aansh Nandan Nerurkar also stayed perfect with a win over Vyom Malhotra, while Madhvendra Pratap Sharma edged Andalamala Hemal Varshan in a roller coaster battle.

Gritty draws by Sahajveer Singh Maras (1849 Elo rating) vs Advik Agrawal (2218) and Sravyasree Bheemarasetty (1747) vs Avirat Chauhan (2168) highlighted the depth of young talent.

Five players now share the lead at 4/4 in the junior event.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)