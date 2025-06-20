FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Benfica take on Auckland City in their second game of the FIFA Club World Cup, with the Portuguese side looking to claim their first win. They started off with a draw against Boca Junior,s which was impressive considering they played one of the best teams in South America. A positive result here could go a long way in helping them secure a passage to the next round with Bayern Munich as their next opponents. Auckland City conceded ten goals against Bayern Munich and their confidence would have taken a massive hit. But the format of the competition is such that there is hardly time to dwell on the loss and the club will now focus on means to improve their performance. Benfica versus Auckland City will be streamed on the DAZN app and website from 9:30 PM IST. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Points Table Updated: Check Team Standings, Qualification Status of Each Group With Goal Difference of Football Tournament.

Orkun Kokcu and Kerem Akturkoglu did not start in the last game for Benfica, and we could see them miss out this evening as well. Angel Di Maria was on the scoresheet against Boca Juniors and the veteran wingers will be a key here. He will partner Bruma and Vangelis Pavlidis in the final third. Alan Velasco will try and control the tempo of the game from central midfield.

Myer Bevan will play the lone striker role for Auckland City and with chances coming far and few for him, he needs to show patience in the final third. Gerard Garriga and Mario Ilich will likely sit deep and act as a shield for the backline, which would be under pressure. Michael den Heijer, Nikko Boxall, and Adam Mitchell will form the back three for the New Zealanders. Lionel Messi Becomes Highest Goal-Scorer in FIFA Men's Competitions, Achieves Feat With Sensational Free-Kick in Inter Miami vs Porto Club World Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Benfica vs Auckland City, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match Details

Match Benfica vs Auckland City Date Friday, June 20 Time 9:30 PM (IST) Venue Inter & Co Stadium, Orlando Live Streaming, Telecast Details DAZN mobile app and website (Live Streaming)

When is Benfica vs Auckland City FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

Benfica will lock horns with Auckland City in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Friday, June 20. The Benfica vs Auckland City FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match is set to be played at the Inter & Co Stadium in Auckland and it starts at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Benfica vs Auckland City, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Benfica vs Auckland City live telecast on any TV channel. For Benfica vs Auckland City online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Benfica vs Auckland City, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Benfica vs Auckland City live streaming on the DAZN app and website. Benfica will dominate this game and secure a 3-0 win here.

