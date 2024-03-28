Gurugram (Haryana)[India], March 28 (ANI): Nicolas Colsaerts, who called the DLF Golf and Country Club a tough course, got down to business as the Pro-Am ahead of the Indian Open was conducted.

The former Ryder Cup player from Belgium, who has three DP World Tour wins against his name in a total of 10 pro wins, carried his team comprising three ladies - Anjali Chawla, Meera Luthra and Kusum Anand - to a fine win. They aggregated 37-under and were three better than the team lead by Romain Langasque, whose teammates were Masni Eriza, Prathmesh Moharil and Narinder Dagar, father of India's top women's pro, Diksha Dagar.

Last year's runner-up Yannik Paul, also had a good look at the course, as his team was third. His teammates were Golien Kipgen, Saurabh Uppal and Rohit Kapoor.

The participants in the Pro-Am included cricket legend, Kapil Dev, and former India spinner, Murali Kartik among others.

The prizes were given away by Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman, Hero MotoCorp.

The 2024 Indian Open, which starts at the DLF Golf and Country Club on Thursday morning, is one of the strongest with almost a third of the players in 144-strong field having won on the DP World at some point. The tournament this year carries a record prize purse of USD 2.25 million with the winner set to receive USD 382,500.

The results:

Closest to Pin on 12th Hole:

Combined Winner: Irshanjit Kohli - 5 inches

Longest Drive 8th Hole:

Ladies winner: Tanisha Kalyan - 215 yds

Men Winner: Sachin Anand - 244 yds

Teams:

1. Team (Anjali Chawla; Meera Luthra; Kusum Anand; Nicolas Colsaerts) @ 37-under

2. Team (Masni Eriza; Prathmesh Moharil ; Narinder Dagar; Romain Langasque) @ 34-under

3. Team (Golien Kipgen; Saurabh Uppal; Rohit Kapoor; Yannik Paul) @ 33-under.(ANI)

