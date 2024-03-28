Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will play the 10th match of IPL 2024. Both teams have won one game each, but RCB have played one more game than KKR. Royal Challengers Bengaluru holds the sixth position on the points table, while Kolkata Knight Riders occupy the fourth spot. Both teams played close games so far and will be looking for big wins to have a better run rate. Former KKR Player David Wiese Claims Foreign Players Were Frustrated by Head Coach Chandrakant Pandit's Militant Style of Functioning in IPL 2023

In their recent match against Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured victory by four wickets. Former captain and star batter Virat Kohli scored half-century, which was his 100th fifty-plus score in the T20 matches. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders also emerged victorious by four runs in their last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The team delivered an all-round performance, but Phil Salt and Andre Russell starred in the win at the Edens Garden.

Bengaluru Weather and Rain Forecast

Bengaluru Weather (Credit: Accuweather)

The weather in Bengaluru on March 28 is expected to be clear with humidity between 23% to 30%. The temperature is also expected to be between 28 to 32 degrees Celsius. And no rain is expected on the match day.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru generally remains flat and conducive to batting. This will allow batters to score big on the day. The new ball bowlers will get minimal seam movement. Fans can expect a high-scoring game between KKR and RCB.

