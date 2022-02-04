Madrid [Spain], February 4 (ANI): Real Madrid are knocked out of the Copa del Rey at San Mames after an 89th-minute Alejandro Berenguer Remiro goal sent Athletic Bilbao through to the semi-finals on Thursday.

Ancelotti's team had a good chance to get their goal on 80 minutes but Agirrezabala got the better of Casemiro in a one-on-one. Nine minutes later, Berenguer clinched qualification for Athletic at the end of a physical, evenly-matched encounter.

Madrid kept going to the end and could have forced extra-time on 94' but Isco's shot from inside the box flashed across the goal and just wide.

The first half was played at a frenetic pace with neither team asserting any real dominance over the ball or creating any chances of note. The first opportunity fell to the hosts when Dani Garcia's long-rage strike was impressively tipped behind by the diving Courtois after nine minutes.

The visitors responded with 27 on the clock when Rodrygo picked the ball up on the left, cut inside, and shot into Agirrezabala's gloves from just inside the box.

Nothing changed after the break as the minutes went by and Real continued to defend well. Ancelotti decided to shuffle the pack and brought on Isco for Vini Jr. before switching Camavinga for Kroos fifteen minutes later. Real Madrid had the chance to clinch the match in the 80th minute with the best chance of the game.

A spectacular back-heel pass from Asensio found Casemiro who was just off-target in a one-on-one. It looked like the match was heading into extra time, but Berenguer struck in the 89th minute with a left-footed effort to give Athletic the lead. Isco had a chance to take the game into extra time with a volley from inside the area but it flew just wide of the target. (ANI)

