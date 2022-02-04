The National Stadium in Karachi will welcome the tie between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League 2022. This is the 11th game of the PSL 2022 and both teams more or less have quite a similar fate in terms of their performance. Needless to say that they will be looking to win a match here. In this article, we shall talk about the live streaming and online telecast details of the game below. But before that, let's have a look at the preview of the match. Pakistan Super League 2022 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get PSL 7 Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

Peshawar Zalmi started off a win over Quetta Gladiators but then went on to lose the next two games. Whereas, Karachi Kings are placed at the bottom of the points table and are yet to win a single game in the PSL 2022 so far. Karachi Kings played against Lahore Qalandars and the former went on to lose the game by six wickets. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below.

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistan Super League 2022 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. The game is scheduled to be held on February 4, 2022 (Friday) and will begin at 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistan Super League 2022 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan Super League 2022 in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Sports channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistan Super League 2022 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow Pakistan Super League 2022 live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi match online for fans in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2022 04:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).