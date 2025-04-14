Johannesburg [South Africa], April 14 (ANI): Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday announced the Proteas women's squad for the upcoming triangular ODI series against India and hosts Sri Lanka.

Three players have received their maiden call-ups to the national side, with Karabo Meso and Seshnie Naidu, who featured in the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup earlier this year, included in the tri-series squad. All-rounder Miane Smit, who was a travelling reserve at last year's ICC Women's T20 World Cup, also makes the cut, as per the ICC.

Alongside the youngsters, Nondumiso Shangase returned to the national side for the first time since the Proteas Women's tour to India in June last year.

These four players come in as replacements for seamer Ayanda Hlubi, wicketkeeper Mieke de Ridder and opening batter Lara Goodall. Meanwhile, Marizanne Kapp will miss the series as she continues her conditioning block in preparation for the upcoming tours and the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in India.

"It's a very good squad. The mixture of youth and experience helps. It's an opportunity for these girls to show what they can do. Hopefully, whatever we've covered at the camp can be applied in Sri Lanka when we take the field," Proteas Women head coach Mandla Mashimbyi said, according to ICC.

The tri-series will begin on April 27 and will be played entirely at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

South Africa squad: Laura Wolvaardt (Captain), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Nondumiso Shangase, Miane Smit, and Chloe Tryon. (ANI)

