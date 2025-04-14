Two teams standing on six points, Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders are gearing up to lock horns in the 31st match of the Indian Premier League 2025. The PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 match will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, Mohali District, Punjab. For now, KKR are at the fifth spot while PBKS are at the sixth spot of the points table, Kolkata Knight Riders have a better NRR but have also played a match more. Punjab Kings Trolls Itself With Funny Meme After Getting Hammered by Abhishek Sharma & Co During PBKS vs SRH IPL 2025 Match!.

Hosts Punjab Kings lost big against the lethal runners-up from last season Sunrisers Hyderabad, despite scoring a big 245/6, batting first. SRH comfortably chased the total in just 18.3 overs and won the match by eight wickets. Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders won it big in their most recent outing. KKR beat Chennai Super Kings at CSK's den, after comfortably chasing the total in just 10.1 overs. They were excellent with the ball, restricting CSK to just 103/9 in the first innings. In the PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 match, the visitors will be aiming to get two consecutive wins for the first time in IPL Season 18.

PBKS vs KKR Head-to-Head Record Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash

Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders have had 33 matches so far in the IPL. In terms of head-to-head record, PBKS have only 12 wins, and KKR have been dominant with 21 wins.

PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 Key Players

Player Shreyas Iyer Sunil Narine Prabhsimran Singh Vaibhav Arora Arshdeep Singh Quinton de Kock

PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 Key Battles

It will be a big test for captain Shreyas Iyer, who is leading Punjab Kingfs this time, after not being retained by Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024, despite winning the title. Shreyas Iyer hit a 82 in his last match, and a similar inning will be a statement to his ex-team. Iyer's biggest challenge will be playing KKR's legend Sunil Narine, who is in good form having picked three wickets in the last match. Sunil Narine with the bat was also explosive at the tricky Chennai wicket, so an even more lethal hitting should be expected in the flat track of New Chandigarh. Prabhsimran Singh averages just above 26 in IPL 2025 but has a strike rate of 160. Vaibhav Arora's test will be to pick him up early and be economical as he was the only KKR bowler to bowl above 5's economy in the last match. Arshdeep Singh has seven wickets in IPL 2025, being the side's highest wicket-taker. His target should be to pick Quinton de Kock with the new ball, as he has been out early in major times this season. Quinton de Kock must also try to get back to runs, as this batting-friendly wicket can be his chance to find form.

PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 match will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, Mohali District on Tuesday, April 15. The PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans can watch the Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada, and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch the PBKS vs KKR live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but would require a subscription for the same.

PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 Impact Players

Harpreet Brar and Priyansh Arya are expected to be PBKS's impact played while chasing and batting first respectively. KKR might go with their usual impact player choices, Vaibhav Arora if batting first, and Angkrish Raghuvanshi if chasing the target.

