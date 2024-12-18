Brisbane [Australia], December 18 (ANI): Skipper Pat Cummins and top Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon on Wednesday presented a signed Australian Jersey to Ravichandran Ashwin as he bid adieu to cricket.

It took many by surprise when Ashwin walked out with India captain Rohit Sharma to announce his international retirement. The signs were there for the fans to see when a camera caught Ashwin and Virat Kohli sharing a heartfelt moment on the last day of the Test.

Ashwin was visibly emotional and Kohli embraced his friend, which made it clear that a big announcement was on the cards once the Test match ended.

Since the word spread about Ashwin's retirement, wishes have been pouring in, congratulating him for his illustrious career.

In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the moment was captured when the two Aussie cricketers gave the signed Australian jersey to Ashwin in the hallway of the iconic Gabba in Brisbane.

"Well done mate, thank you, you have been great," Pat Cummins said while giving the signed jersey to the talisman India spinner.

Ashwin made his Test debut in 2011 against West Indies following that red-ball cricket became his forte. Ashwin featured in 106 Tests, picked up a whopping 537 wickets, including 37 five-wicket hauls, and amassed 3,503 runs.

In Tests, Ashwin appeared in 23 matches against Australia and picked up 115 wickets at an economy rate of 2.71.

The 38-year-old also holds the record for most wickets taken in a single Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. He picked up 29 wickets in the 2020-21 edition of the prestigious series.

In the long format, Ashwin holds plenty of records which are hard to be broken. The spinner holds the landmark of fastest Indian to claim 350 Test wickets. He is also India's second-highest wicket-taker for India in Tests, with 537 scalps at an economy rate of 2.83. (ANI)

