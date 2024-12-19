Ravichandran Ashwin announced his International retirement after the conclusion of the India vs Australia third Test at Brisbane. Ashwin was part of many successful campaigns of India down under including two wins in their last two Test tours. Former cricketer and current commentator Aaron Finch paid a tribute to the retiring Ashwin by sharing 'tongue in cheek' Instagram stories. In one of them Ashwin warned him for stepping out of the crease early and Finch captioned it as 'Thanks for not running me out this day' and also congratulated him. Ravi Ashwin Retires: Mohammed Siraj Shares Heartfelt Feelings for 'Ashwin Bhai' After Star Indian All-Rounder Announces International Retirement.

Aaron Finch Gives 'Tongue in Cheek' Tribute to Ravichandran Ashwin

Aaran finch Instagram story to Ashwin retirement 😁🌝 pic.twitter.com/ZvlzmTxFHF — kjana18 (@kjana18253108) December 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)