Navi Mumbai, May 16 (PTI) Delhi Capitals defeated Punjab Kings by 17 runs in an IPL match here on Monday to inch closer towards play-offs qualification as they climbed to fourth place in the points table.

Batting first, Mitchell Marsh struck a fine half-century to take Delhi Capitals to 159 for 7 after a sudden middle-order collapse.

Marsh scored 63 off 48 balls with four fours and three sixes while Sarfaraz Khan (32 off 16 balls) also made useful contribution.

For Punjab Kings, Liam Livingstone bowled both off-breaks and leg-breaks to pick up 3 for 27 in 4 overs.

In reply, Punjab Kings managed 142 for 9 with Axar Patel (2/14 in 4 overs), Shardul Thakur (4/36 in 3 overs) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/14 in 3 overs) among wickets. Jitesh Sharma top-scored with 44 off 34 balls.

Brief Scores:

Delhi Capitals: 159 for 7 in 20 overs (Mitchell Marsh 63, Sarfaraz Khan 32; Liam Livingstone 3/27, Arshdeep Singh 3/37).

Punjab Kings: 142 for 9 in 20 overs (Jitesh Sharma 44; Shardul Thakur 4/36).

