New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner became the highest scorer against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The Australian batter had the joint record of scoring the most runs against RCB with MS Dhoni, but after scoring 22 off 14 balls, he registered himself as the highest run-getter.

In his 22 innings, he has scored 861 runs at an average of 43.05, with a century and nine fifties.

Following him, Dhoni has smashed 839 runs in 31 innings with an average of 41.90, Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma has scored 785 runs in 29 innings with an average of 30.19, and Ambati Rayudu is the fourth-highest run-getter against RCB, scoring 714 runs in 24 innings.

In this year's IPL, Warner has bagged 330 runs in ten games with an average of 33.00 and a slow strike rate of 120.44. He also has four half-centuries, with best score of 65.

Coming to the match, knocks from Virat (55 off 46 balls) Mahipal Lomror (54* in 29 balls) and Faf Du Plessis (45 in 32 balls), guided RCB to 181/4 in their 20 overs.

Mitchell Marsh took 2/21 in his three overs while Khaleel Ahmed and Mukesh Kumar got a wicket each. (ANI)

