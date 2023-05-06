The Indian Premier League has provided a platform for some exciting youngsters to seize the opportunities that they have, risen to the occasion and make use of the chances that they got. Among the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh and also Noor Ahmad, there has been a certain CSK player, who has continued his hard work and has started reaping its awards. Matheesha Pathirana was roped in by the four-time champions as a replacement for Adam Milne and the Sri Lankan has only gone from strength to strength. In this edition of the IPL, he has slowly established himself to be a mainstay in the CSK playing XI with his consistent performances. Matheesha Pathirana Wins Man of the Match Award in CSK vs MI IPL 2023 Match.

The young fast bowler took 3/15 in his four overs as Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians and his performance impressed skipper MS Dhoni, who did have words of praise but also had some advice for him, which might come as a surprise to many. Having a slingy action resembling that of the iconic Lasith Malinga has been a standout feature of his cricket and Dhoni felt the young bowler shall not play Test cricket. "People who don’t have very clean (conventional) action, batsmen have a difficult time picking it and when trying to go after the bowler. But his consistency, variation, pace makes him special. What’s important is to keep an eye on how much cricket he is playing,” Dhoni said. John Cena Shares Picture of MS Dhoni Doing 'You Can't See Me' Gesture During IPL 2023 Match, Post Goes Viral!.

The CSK captain further added, “I feel he should not play red-ball cricket, not even get close to it, even play only ICC tournaments with ODIs and keep the rest as less as possible, because he’s not someone who’ll change a lot.” Stating that the young Pathirana will be a servant of Sri Lanka cricket for a long time, Dhoni added, “This is what he’ll do. So you can always use him at crucial times. But make sure he’s fit and available for all the ICC tournaments and he’ll be a great asset for Sri Lanka. Not to forget, he’s a really young boy. Last time he came, he was very lean but has put on muscle and is stronger. I feel he’ll serve for a long time in Sri Lankan cricket but he’ll have to keep an eye on how much he bowls."

