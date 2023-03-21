Mumbai, Mar 21 (PTI) Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to bowl against UP Warriorz in their last league match of the Women's Premier League here on Tuesday.

The UP side made three changes tonight, leaving out Grace Harris, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Devika Vaidya and handing a debut to Soppadhandi Yashasri and also bringing in Shabnim Ismail and Shweta Sehrawat.

Delhi Capitals decided to field an unchanged side.

Teams:

UP Warriorz: Shweta Sehrawat, Alyssa Healy (w/c), Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Simran Shaikh, Parshavi Chopra, Anjali Sarvani, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Shabnim Ismail

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia (w), Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav.

