Delhi Capitals Women (DC-W) will square off with UP Warriorz Women (UPW-W) in the last league stage match of the inaugural edition of TATA WPL on March 21 (Tuesday) at Brabourne Stadium in Maharashtra. The high-octane clash will commence at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST. The two teams are among the top three sides qualified for the play-offs of the TATA WPL 2023. After thrashing Mumbai Indians in their previous outing on Monday and upgrading to the first spot on the points table, Delhi Capitals brought a new twist to the playoffs. A healthy win by nine wickets with 11 overs remaining for Delhi Capitals against Mumbai Indians, has left the final berth wide open for all three qualified teams. The double-header on Tuesday won't be completely the dead rubber matches and all three teams will have a chance to win a direct ticket to the title clash, given the results of the remaining league clashes fall in their favour. WPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

UP Warriorz, who had a share of both ups and downs in the inaugural edition of Women's Premier League (WPL) so far, kicked Gujarat Giants (GG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) out of the contest after winning their last league match against Sneh Rana-led side by three wickets. Other than winning their last league clash against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday, UP Warriorz will also need a little help from Smriti Mandhana-led RCB, who, on defeating Mumbai Indians, can refrain them from getting the top spot back. And it will all come down to the net run-rate at the end, as who among the top three makes it into the final of the TATA WPL 2023 through a direct path.

When Is UPW-W vs DC-W Match 20 TATA WPL 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The UPW-W vs DC-W Match 20 in TATA WPL 2023 will be played at Brabourne Stadium on March 21 (Tuesday). The match will start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST. UPW-W vs DC-W, Dream11 Team Prediction WPL 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals, Women’s Premier League Inaugural Season Match 20.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of UPW-W vs DC-W Match 20 TATA WPL 2023?

Viacom18 have the broadcasting rights of the TATA WPL 2023 in India and all the matches will be live telecasted on the Sports18 Network channels. Fans can tune into the Sports18 Network Channel to catch the Live Action of the UPW-W vs DC-W Match 20 in India.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of UPW-W vs DC-W Match 20 TATA WPL 2023?

JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online streaming rights of the TATA WPL 2023. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app or website (for free) to catch the live streaming of the UPW-W vs DC-W Match 20 TATA WPL 2023 in India.

