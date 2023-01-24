Dubai [UAE], January 24 (ANI): India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur moved three places to clinch the 11th position amid her stellar run in the ongoing tri-series in South Africa, while star all-rounder Deepti Sharma moved up four places to 25th on the T20I bowler rankings.

"A host of India, South Africa and West Indies stars have warmed up for next month's ICC Women's T20 World Cup by making significant gains on the latest ICC T20I Rankings. The three sides are currently gearing up for the 20-over showcase in South Africa next month and there has been plenty of movement at the top of the rankings following the first three matches of that tri-series," the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement.

India have won both their matches so far, with captain Harmanpreet and emerging all-rounder Deepti among the strongest performers in the two matches.

Harmanpreet slammed an unbeaten 56 from just 35 deliveries against the West Indies on Monday, leading India to a commanding victory.

The in-form captain was duly rewarded for her match-winning knock as she jumped three places to 11th overall on the list of T20I batters.

Deepti hit a quickfire 33 and later recorded impressive figures of 3/30 in the victory over South Africa and followed up with a two-wicket haul in the triumph over the Caribbeans.

As a result of her efforts, Deepti rose four spots to be tied with Australia's Ash Gardner in second place among T20I bowlers and moved up one spot to second among all-rounders.

India opener Smriti Mandhana, who was named Player of the Match against the Windies for striking 74 not out off 51 balls, remains in the third position, earning nine rating points to reach 736 points.

Mandhana was ranked second in September last year and is now 24 points behind Beth Mooney in the list led by Tahlia McGrath with 814 points.

South Africa captain Sune Luus's scores of 29 and 30 in two matches saw her move from 47th to the 45th position. Chloe Tryon and Marizanne Kapp have also progressed.

In the T20I bowling rankings, South Africa's left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba moved four places to a career-best fourth position after being among the wickets in two matches. India's Sneh Rana was in the top 10 while Ayabonga Khaka (up four places to 16th), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (up 10 places to 18th) and Radha Yadav (up 12 places to 28th) were the other notable gainers.

In the ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings, Australia batters Beth Mooney and Meg Lanning advanced two places each to second and fifth positions, respectively, after helping Australia complete a 3-0 whitewash over Pakistan in their ICC Women's Championship series.

Mooney was named Player of the Series after scores of 57 not out and 133 in the second and third match, while Lanning scored 67 and 72 on the couple of ocassions she batted.

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof gained three slots to reach 22nd position after aggregating 93 runs in the series, while Nida Dar also gained three places to reach 32nd position.

In the bowling rankings, Australia spinner Ashleigh Gardner moved up seven places to 13th after finishing with five wickets in the series while Australia's Ellyse Perry was up one place to 12th. Alana King (up eight places to 32nd) and Darcie Brown (up two places to 40th) also gained.

For Pakistan, Diana Baig (up one place to 23rd) and Fatima Sana (up three places to 29th) were the main gainers in the bowling rankings. (ANI)

