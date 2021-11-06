Rohtak, Nov 6 (PTI) Delhi produced an all-round clinical show to thrash Uttar Pradesh by nine wickets and notch up their second consecutive win in a Group E match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament here on Saturday.

Invited to bat, Uttar Pradesh could only score a meagre 108 for 8 in their 20 overs with the Delhi pace quartet, led by Deepak Punia (3/15), tormenting them throughout their innings.

Also Read | England vs South Africa Live Streaming Online, T20 World Cup 2021: Get Free TV Telecast of ENG vs SA, Group 1 Super 12 Match of ICC Men's Twenty20 WC With Time in IST.

Simarjeet Singh and Pradeep Sangwan took two wickets apiece while Navdeep Saini got one.

For Uttar Pradesh, Madhav Kaushik top-scored with a 37-ball 30 while his fellow opener Abhishek Goswami contributed 21.

Also Read | Manchester United vs Manchester City, EPL 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How To Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?.

Delhi then chased down the target of 109 with 40 balls to spare with opener Anuj Rawat scoring a 32-ball 50.

The other opener Dhruv Shorey and one-down Nitish Rana remained not out on 38 and 14 respectively as Delhi reached 109 for 1 in 13.2 overs.

On Friday, Delhi had beaten Chandigarh by seven wickets.

In another Group E match at Sultanpur, Manan Vohra's unbeaten century (106 not out off 64 balls) went in vain as Hyderabad -- who rode on half centuries from Hanuma Vihari (57) and Tilak Verma (61 not out) -- beat Chandigarh by eight wickets.

In the last Group E match of the day, also at Sultanpur, Saurashtra beat Uttarakhand by two runs.

Brief Scores:

Uttar Pradesh 108 for 8 in 20 overs (Madhav Kaushik 30; Deepak Punia 3/15) lost to Delhi 109 for 1 in 13.2 overs (Anuj Rawat 50) by 9 wickets.

Chandigarh: 162 for 5 in 20 overs (Manan Vohra 106 not out; Ravi Teja 2/19) lost to Hyderabad (Hanuma Vihari 57, Tilak Verma 61 not out; Arpit Pannu 1/17) by eight wickets.

Saurashtra: 146 for 3 in 20 overs (Sheldon Jackson 62 not out, Sheldon Jackson 47; Agrim Tiwari 2/32) beat Uttarakhand 144 for 5 in 20 overs (Robin Bist 45 not out; Jaydev Unadkat 2/21) by 2 runs. PTI PDS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)