It is time for the first Manchester derby of the season as underfire manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to keep his job safe when defending champions Manchester City come visiting Old Trafford. The Red Devils start the contest fifth in the table, three points off Manchester City. Their win over Tottenham Hotspur brought a two-game losing streak. The vast majority of fans have lost faith in the Glazers regime and doubt if the club could ever challenge for the top honours. Manchester City has not had the best of results lately as well as they were knocked out of Carabao Cup by West Ham United on penalties and also beaten connivingly by Crystal Palace in the league. They have struggled against Manchester United in the last few encounters and it will be interesting to see how they respond. Manchester United versus Manchester City will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 6:00 PM IST. How to Watch Manchester United vs Manchester City?

Raphael Varane is out for a month for Manchester United while Paul Pogba misses out due to suspension. Victor Lindelof is likely to start with Harry Maguire and Eric Bailly in the backline. Edinson Cavani has a fitness problem and that will see Marcus Rashford alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in a two-man forward line. Fred and Scott McTominay may have their fair share of detractors but the duo will slot in the midfield. Aymeric Laporte is suspended for the visit to Old Trafford after getting his marching orders against Crystal Palace while Ferran Torres is injured. Bernardo Silva has been highly influential for the visitors in midfield but Kevin de Bruyne needs to get back to his usual best. Phil Foden is set to be the false nine for Manchester City with Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus on the flanks. Manchester United lacks the defensive composure needed to get the better of their city rivals and this will likely lead to another defeat.

When is Manchester United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Manchester United vs Manchester City match in Premier League 2021-22 will be played at Old Trafford. The game will be held on August 29, 2021 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 06:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Manchester United vs Manchester City match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Manchester City match on Disney+Hotstar.

