England and South Africa are locking horns at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah in the T20 World Cup 2021. In this article, we shall be talking about live streaming and online telecast details of the match. But before that, let's have a quick look at the preview of the match. So England has been unbeaten in the group stage and has been in really good form. The team will be looking to extend their winning streak. On the other hand, South Africa is vying for a spot in the semis. ENG vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for England vs South Africa, Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

They are in close contention with Australia who has also been looking to make way into the semi-finals. The team is placed on number three of the T20 World Cup points table. Not only the team will have to win this game but they will also have to have a comprehensive win so that they get ahead of Australia. It would be interesting to see who wins this fixture. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below.

When is England vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

England vs South Africa clash in Group 2 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 stage will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on November 6, 2021 (Saturday). The game has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of England vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match On TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of T20 World Cup 2021 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch England vs South Africa match telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of England vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform, will provide the live streaming of T20 World Cup 2021 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to England vs South Africa match online.

