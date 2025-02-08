New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming Women's Premier League and Indian Premier League seasons, Delhi Capitals launched a brand-new official mobile app, 'DC Fan Sabha'.

Having followed a 'Fan First' approach always, Delhi Capitals believes "Yahan Fans ki Sarkar Hai" (Our Fans Rule Here), and has therefore designed the app aiming to elevate the second-screen experience for their fans, while delivering incredible rewards and opportunities for them as well. By registering on the app, fans will be able to unlock a variety of exclusive benefits, from match tickets to money-can't-buy experiences, as per a press release from Delhi Capitals. All such opportunities fall under the umbrella of 'DC Rewards', a five-tier loyalty programme on the app. Fans can earn points through interactions within the app, which would then unlock exclusive experiences and rewards. Inspired by Delhi's status as the heart of the world's largest democracy, the DC Fan Sabha has the fan at its centre, giving them unique voting powers, player experiences like never before, and a chance to win multiple rewards.

Moving beyond traditional fan engagement, the DC Fan Sabha app enables users to: Vote for the type of content they would like to consume

Participate in exciting pre-match games and quizzes

Contribute to the community by engaging in DC's Greater Good initiatives

Speaking on the launch of DC Fan Sabha, Sunil Gupta, CEO, Delhi Capitals, expressed, "At Delhi Capitals, we have a strong vision of keeping our fans at the epicentre of everything we do, and this new app - the DC Fan Sabha - reiterates our commitment towards serving them better. From special fan experiences, exciting games, exclusive behind the scenes content to exclusive merchandise, the DC Fan Sabha App is a one-stop destination for all DC Fans." (ANI)

