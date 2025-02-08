Pakistan national cricket team vs New Zealand national cricket team Live Score Updates: The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is just few days away and number of teams are preparing for the same, Pakistan will host South Africa and New Zealand in a tri-series. The series will start from February 8 with hosts Pakistan national cricket team taking on the New Zealand national cricket team. While the sqauds has been announced before the series starts, New Zealand will be without Lockie Ferguson who picked up an injury in recent ILT20 match. Check out the Pakistan vs New Zealand live score and updates below. ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Lockie Ferguson’s Participation in Doubt After Hamstring Injury In ILT20.

Pakistan has been dominant in One Day Internationals recently. The side defeated likes of Australia and South Africa in the latest series and also came back from a game down to beat Zimbabwe. Mohammad Rizwan will lead the side, with plenty of experienced players in the mix. Star batter Babar Azam is expected to open alongside Fakhar Zaman as Saim Ayub is ruled out for long time. Agha Salman’s all-round abilities will be they key for the hists and pacer trio Shaheen, Naseem, and Haris will lead the side.

As for the New Zealand side, the Blackcaps enter the series after a convincing win over Sri Lanka at home, but struggled in previous series in Asian conditions. Kane Williamson’s return will certainly bolster the batting and he will look for support from Devon Conway and Will Young. Matt Henry will lead the pace attack, while Mitchell Santner and Rachin Ravindra provide spin options. Pakistan Jersey for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Unveiled During Gaddafi Stadium's Opening Ceremony, Watch Video of PAK Players in New Kit.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Full Squad

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Saud Shakeel, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Usama Mir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Hasan Ali.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Tom Latham (wk), Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Matt Henry, William O’Rourke, Nathan Smith, Ben Sears, Jacob Duffy.