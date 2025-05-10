Seoul, May 10 (PTI) Indian golfers Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Urs faced contrasting fortunes, but both ended at Tied-32nd after two rounds at the Aramco Korea Championship here on Saturday.

While Diksha rallied from a disappointing front nine of three-over, Pranavi dropped three shots on her second nine, which was the front side of the course.

Diksha carded two-over 74 and Pranavi was three-over 75 and both are now three-over 147 for two rounds at the New Korea Country Club.

Meanwhile, Avani Prashanth (79-73) despite a good second round failed to make the cut and also missing out was Tvesa Malik (79-76).

In the Individual event, defending champion and home favourite Hyo Joo Kim leads Lee-Anne Pace by one-shot on home soil on a score of four-under par.

The South Korean had a solid day in wet weather, carding a second consecutive round of 70 (-2).

With Lee Ann Pace lying second on three-under par, Ecuador's Daniela Darquea and France's Perrine Delacour – a recent winner at the Investec SA Women's Open – shared third on two-under par.

In the team competition, Team Kouskova won by one shot and the team included Kouskova, Lee-Anne Pace, Brianna Navarrosa and Patricia Isabel Schmidt. They were 21-under and one shot clear of Team Delacour, which had Delacour, Maha Haddioui, Eleanor Givens and Polly Mack.

In the team event, Lee-Anne Pace made a terrific birdie on the final hole at the Aramco Korea Championship to clinch victory for Team Kouskova with a winning score of 21-under par.

Team Diksha was seventh and Team Pranavi, which included Avani, was T-11. Tvesa Malik, part of Team Pia Babnik, was T-24.

Diksha had three bogeys on the front nine, but she recovered well on the back nine with one eight pars and one birdie for a two-over card.

Pranavi was even par for the back nine after starting from the 10th, but she gave away three bogeys on her second nine, which was the front side of the course.

Seven players share fifth on one-under par, a group which includes Switzerland's Chiara Tamburlini, Norway's Dorthea Forbrigd, Sweden's Johanna Wrigley, Australia's Kelsey Bennett plus German trio Schmidt, Polly Mack and Chiara Noja.

