Prague, Jun 25 (PTI) India's Diksha Dagar overcame a double bogey on the back nine to make the cut at the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open golf tournament here.

The left-handed Olympian, who also won the Deaf Olympic gold medal recently, shot two-over 74 on top of her fine first round of three-under 69 to be at one-under for 36 holes.

Also Read | Raphinha Transfer News: Arsenal To Submit Improved Offer For Leeds United Winger.

She was lying T-36 though almost half the field was yet to complete the second round.

The cut was likely at even par.

Also Read | Chess Olympiad 2022: India's Medal Chances Brighten As China Decide To Skip Tournament.

Two of the four Indian golfers had just begun their second round.

Neha Tripathi, who was one-under in the first round, began with a par, while Vani Kapoor, who shot even par on the first day began with a birdie on the second.

Ridhima Dilawari, even par in the first round, also began with a par. Amandeep Drall, who was one-over on the first day had also begun with a par.

Diksha had a bogey on fourth, a double on 11th and a birdie on 16th in her card of 74.

Danish star Nicole Broch (65-67) stayed in the lead and was joined by amateur Emma Spitz (66-66) and they were both 12-under.

Local Czech amateur Jana Melichova (68-65) and Czech pro Klara Spilkova (68-65) were tied for third at 11-under. Spain's Luna Sobron Galmes (68-69) was fifth at seven-under.

Half the field was yet to finish their second round.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)