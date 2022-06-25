Arsenal are set to seal the signing of Gabriel Jesus and are now pushing for Leeds United winger Raphinha. The Gunners are one of the many clubs interested in signing the Brazil international and are aiming to secure his services. The 25-year-old has impressed many with his exploits at the West Yorkshire club. Gabriel Jesus Transfer News: Arsenal Reach Verbal Agreement With Manchester City To Sign Striker.

According to a report from Sky Sports, Arsenal are preparing a new and improved bid for Raphinha. The Gunners have maintained a strong interest in the Brazil winger and manager Mikel Arteta is pushing for his signing as the club's sporting director Edu has a good relationship with the player's agent.

Arsenal had earlier submitted a bid for the 25-year-old but it was deemed below the asking price by Leeds United. The West Yorkshire side values the Brazilian at around 65 million and want an offer close to that to sell their star man.

Arsenal narrowly missed out on Champions League qualification last season but are trying their best to secure a place in Europe's elite this term. After signing Fabio Viera and closing in on Gabriel Jesus, they want to score Raphinha as soon as possible.

Barcelona are another club in the race to sign Raphinha, who has the Catalan giants as his preferred destination, However, the Spanish side are working under strict financial restrictions, which has made it difficult for them to match Leeds United's demands.

Leeds are aware of Raphinha's desire to leave and know that the payer, whose contract expires in 2024, is unlikely to sign a new deal with the club at the moment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2022 08:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).