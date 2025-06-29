Hamburg (Germany), Jun 29 (PTI) Diksha Dagar held onto her spot inside the top-10 despite a difficult third round at the Amundi German Masters here at the Green Eagle Golf Courses.

Diksha shot a round of 1-over 74 with three birdies and four bogeys and was tied-eighth.

Also Read | FEMA Penalty: Former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi Petitions Supreme Court Demanding BCCI To Indemnify Him.

Vani Kapoor (76) was T-21 and Avani Prashanth (74) was T-36 after three rounds.

Singaporean star Shannon Tan produced a strong round of 5-under 68 to become the sole leader heading into the final day.

Also Read | Will Lionel Messi Play in Paris Saint-Germain vs Inter Miami FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round of 16 Match? Here's the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI.

She made seven birdies and two bogeys in her round to move three shots clear of her closest rival for the title. She now has a combined score of 12 under par.

Diksha's third round was a mixed tale as her front nine and back nine were contrasting in nature.

She started on the front nine and played a bogey free round with three birdies for the first 11 holes.

In the last seven holes she had four bogeys and fell down the leaderboard, barely hanging on within the top 10 with a combined score of three under par.

Vani Kapoor, the other Indian who was in the top 10 after two rounds, also started on the front nine and like Diksha had a mixed round as she made six bogeys on the front nine.

After her first birdie of the day on the 12th hole she was able to get two more on the 16th and 18th holes to close the day with a score of 3-over 76. She is now tied 21st on the leaderboard.

The other Indian in the field to have made the cut is Avani Prashanth at tied 36. She shot a round of 1-over 74 for the second day in a row.

Her round included two birdies, one bogey and one double bogey. Her total score stands at two over par.

Hannah Screen of England is in second place with a combined score of nine under par after carding 5-under 68 in the third round.

Alice Hewson of England and Helen Briem of Germany were tied third with combined scores of eight under par.

Hewson carded 2-under 71 in the third round while Briem carded an even par 73.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)