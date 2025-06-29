Paris Saint-Germain are set to face Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in the high-voltage FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round 16 match this evening. Paris Saint-Germain finished top in their respective group despite suffering a shocking loss against Botafogo. Their opponents, Inter Miami CF, on the other hand, finished second in Group A. The Paris Saint-Germain vs Inter Miami Club World Cup 2025 match is set to be hosted at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming in India, Paris Saint-Germain vs Inter Miami: Where To Watch CWC Round of 16 Match Live Telecast on TV and Online With Free Football Score Updates in IST?

The high-voltage clash between two giant clubs is scheduled to begin at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Inter Miami are the only MLS side to reach the knockout phase, and they will look towards Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba to lead their attack against Paris-Saint Germain. The fixture also brings Lionel Messi face-to-face with his former club for the first time since his departure in 2023.

Is Lionel Messi Playing in Paris Saint-Germain vs Inter Miami FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match?

Lionel Messi has been instrumental in Inter Miami's progression in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. While he didn't find the nets in the draws against Al Ahly and Palmeiras, his leadership played a huge role. For the match against PSG, Lionel Messi is fit and expected to start. Although workload management has been key for the legendary footballer, Messi has no such injury issues. Happy Birthday Jude Bellingham! Fans Wish Real Madrid and England Football Star As He Turns 22.

The Argentina legend will be key if Inter Miami has to win against the defending Champions League winners, PSG. Inter Miami CF are predicted to start with a 4-4-2 line-up, with legends Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez as the striking duo.

