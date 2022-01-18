Melbourne, Jan 18 (AP) Tennis Australia issued a statement two days after nine-time champion Novak Djokovic lost a legal challenge against his visa cancellation to say that the entire saga would be subject to a review after the Australian Open.

The tournament started Monday. Three judges in the Federal Court on Sunday rejected Djokovic's bid to have his visa reinstated and he was deported later that night, flying back to Serbia via Dubai.

Djokovic was approved by Tennis Australia and the state of Victoria for a medical exemption to the country's strict COVID-19 vaccination rules based on the fact he'd tested positive for the coronavirus last month.

But border officials rejected the exemption and revoked his visa after Djokovic arrived in Australia late on January 5, triggering an 11-day saga that involved two court hearings and the world's top-ranked male tennis player spending five nights — in two stretches — in an immigration detention hotel.

"There are always lessons to learn, and we will review all aspects of our preparation and implementation to inform our planning – as we do every year," the statement, issued on Tuesday, said.

"That process always starts once the Australian Open champions have lifted their trophies."

The statement said organisers had been working with the federal and state governments for a year to stage the tournament during the pandemic.

Without naming him, the statement said the board commended Tennis Australia chief executive Craig Tiley for his work and dedication. AP

