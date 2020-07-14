Patiala (Punjab) [India], July 14 (ANI): Indian boxing team's doctor, Amol Patil, has tested positive for coronavirus and his primary contacts, including boxers Amit Panghal and Ashish Kumar, will be tested again for the virus on Tuesday.

Patil, who was with the boxing team at NSNIS, Patiala, was in quarantine in the centre outside the main campus. Panghal and Kumar were at the same center as the doctor.

"Amol was in quarantine in a centre outside the main campus of NSNIS Patiala. As per protocol, before he is allowed to enter the main hostel and sports arena, he was given the COVID-19 test on the seventh day and tested positive," a source in the Sports Authority of India (SAI) told ANI.

"He has been shifted to the state-run COVID-19 centre. Those who are identified as primary contacts will be tested today. The quarantine period for all persons staying in the same quarantine facility has been extended by one week. The centre has been sterilised as per protocol," the source added.

Patil's testing positive has also created uncertainty over the commencement of the camp, the source said.

The men's team chief coach CA Kuttappa, women's team head coach Mohd Ali Qamar and assistant coach Kheemanand Beniwal, will also be retested as they all were in contact with Patil. (ANI)

