Indore, Oct 4 (PTI) Rilee Rossouw's sizzling century was complemented beautifully by South African bowlers as the visitors beat India by 49 runs in the third T20 here on Tuesday.

Invited to bat, Rossouw smashed 100 not out off 48 deliveries, while Quinton de Kock scored a blistering half-century (68 off 43 balls) to power South Africa to a mammoth 227 for 3.

Also Read | Irani Cup 2022: Rest of India Beat Saurashtra By Eight Wickets To Win Title.

In reply, the hosts crumbled under pressure as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for 178 in 18.3 overs.

Despite the loss, India clinched the three-match series 2-1.

Also Read | Bayern Munich vs Viktoria Plzen, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch UCL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

For India, Umesh Yadav (1/34) and Deepak Chahar (1/48) picked a wicket each while Dwaine Pretorius snared three for the visitors.

Brief Scores:

South Africa: 227 for 3 in 20 Overs (Rilee Rossouw 100 not out, Quinton de Kock 68; Umesh Yadav 1/34, Deepak Chahar 1/48)

India: 178 all out in 18.3 overs (Dinesh Karthik 46, Deepak Chahar 31; Dwaine Pretorius 3/26)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)