Bengaluru, Jun 28 (PTI) Dhruv Shorey steered North Zone's charge against North East Zone with a composed century on the first day of the four-day Duleep Trophy quarterfinal at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Wednesday. North Zone were 306 for 6 in 87 overs at close after NE Zone fielded by choice in the morning. Nishant Sindhu also contributed to the total with an unbeaten 76. Delhi man Shorey was in wonderful touch coming into this match after aggregating 859 runs from seven matches in the 2022-23 Ranji season at an astounding average of 95.44 with three hundreds. In fact, the 31-year-old was the fourth-highest run-getter of the Ranji Trophy the previous season, and all of that form and experience was reflected in his innings on the day.

Shorey took his time to settle on a clement Bengaluru day as the NE pacers, Jotin Singh, Palzor Tamang and Dippu Sangma, found some help. They did not have the pace to rattle Shorey and his partner Prashant Chopra, but kept them honest with just enough movement away from the batters. In fact, the first 15 overs produced just 29 runs. However, once they sussed up the conditions and bowlers, both Shorey and Chopra played more freely as runs that were a trickle began to get heavier. North Zone went into lunch at 115 for 2 in 34 overs and even those wickets were a result of batsmen's indiscretion. Chopra tried to leave a ball from Jotin but his attempt to withdraw the bat was delayed, resulting in a played-on. Ahead of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Ahmedabad Five Star Hotels Selling Rooms at Rs 50000 per Night.

Left-handed Ankit Kalsi could have easily avoided the poke he made against a delivery from Jotin miles away from the off-stump as he had to walk with a golden duck. In the post-lunch session too, NE got a couple of fortuitous wickets as Prabhsimran Singh's desire to dominate Imliwati Lemtur resulted in a catch by Kishen Mietam. A little later, Ankit Kumar was snaffled by Sangma as North Zone looked a tad shaky at 162 for 4 in the 46th over. However, Shorey and Nishant milked 80 runs for the fifth wicket in about 22 overs that released the pressure on North to a good extent.

Left-arm spinner Kishan Singha inflicted two blows in as many balls, jettisoning Shorey and captain Jayant Yadav to reduce North to 242 for 6. Still nearly 30 overs remaining, North needed a rescue act and it came from Nishant and Pulkit Narang for the seventh wicket, an association that was worth 64 runs. It took North to a healthy position when the play for the day was called off due to bad light.

