A 28-year-old pacer from Jammu and Kashmir, Auqib Nabi, surely stole the limelight from the star, established India national cricket team fast bowlers like Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana during the Duleep Trophy 2025 match between North Zone and East Zone. Auqib Nabi made history during the match, becoming the first-ever player in the history of the Duleep Trophy to pick four wickets in four balls. Representing the North Zone, Auqib Nabi finished his magnificent spell with a splendid five-wicket haul, picking five wickets after giving away just 28 runs. Auqib Nabi Takes Hat-Trick in Duleep Trophy 2025 During North Zone vs East Zone Match, Becomes First Bowler to Scalp Four Wickets in Four Balls In Duleep Trophy History.

Besides being the first player in the history of the Duleep Trophy, Auqib Nabi is also the only fourth Indian to pick four wickets in four consecutive balls in First Class cricket. Plucking a hat-trick, taking a five-wicket haul, Nabi rose to the headlines, taking the attention away from Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana, who are playing their last domestic match before the high-voltage Asia Cup 2025, where India will play their first match on September 10. On that note, scroll below to know about the exciting prospect from Jammu and Kashmir, Auqib Nabi. Sanjay Krishnamurthi Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need to Know About Star Batter Who Smashed Rachin Ravindra For Four Sixes in MLC 2025.

Auqib Nabi Quick Facts

#Auqib Nabi was born on November 4, 1996, and is currently 28 years old

#Auqib Nabi represents Jammu and Kashmir in domestic cricket

#To date, Auqib Nabi has played in 29 First Class matches, picking 90 wickets

#Auqib Nabi has also played in 29 List A and 27 T20s, picking 42 and 28 wickets respectively

#Auqib Nabi was the second-highest wicket-taker in Ranji Trophy 2024-25

#Auqib Nabi is the only bowler in the history of the Duleep Trophy to take four wickets in four consecutive balls, achieved feat during North Zone vs East Zone match

#Auqib Nabi made his debut for J&K in List A on September 23, 2018

#Auqib Nabi made his First Class debut on January 3, 2020, against Jharkhand, in Ranchi

Being the second-highest wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Auqib Nabi has a bright chance of representing the India national cricket team in the near future, if he stays consistent. The player is yet to be picked by an IPL team, but that's only a matter of time if he performs similarly.

