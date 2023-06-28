With the ICC Cricket World Cup is just 100 days, the hotels in Ahmedabad have already started making profits. As per some industry sources, despite booking three and a half months in advance, a five star hotel is selling its base category rooms at Rs 50000 per night. On other occasions, this room costs somewhere between Rs 6500-10500. Ahead of the kick-off date of the mega tournament, inquires have started flooding in from fans, international cricket groups, sponsors, said, Keenan McKenzie, general manager, ITC group. He further said, “There is great traction for the India-Pakistan match on October 15. Bookings have already been made for October 13-16 period and all hotels rooms in the city are expected to be sold during match days.” How to Buy ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Tickets Online: Check Details to Buy CWC Match Tickets for CWC in India.

On match days most five star hotels are expecting that their rooms will get 60-90% fully booked. “About 80% of rooms on match days are sold out. For the opening ceremony, and the first match between New Zealand and England, the travel agencies have already made bookings from England and major corporations,” expressed the general manager of Hyatt regency Ahmedabad, Punit Baijal.

As per industry sources, the premium category rooms are being sold out for Rs 1 Lakh and above and the base category rooms are getting booked for around Rs 52000

Atul Buddhraja, VP, Sankal Group, said, “We are already sold out for two of our properties on October 14-16. At least 40-60% of our inventory is booked on maximum match days and we are expecting few more sold out days.”

