Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 18 (ANI): Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma's mother praised pacer Renuka Singh's performance against England and hoped each member would perform well in the upcoming games to ensure India's victory.

Sushila Sharma, the mother of Deepti also anticipated that the Indian side would rectify its mistakes from the loss against England in the Group B clash to boost their chances of winning the T20 World Cup.

"I hope that in the next matches, they don't repeat today's mistakes. Thakur (Renuka Thakur) bowled well. Every player should perform well to ensure victory," Sushila Sharma said.

England registered an 11-run win against India keeping a clean sheet against the side at the T20 World Cups in a Group B clash at St George's Park on Saturday.

India succumbed to their sixth straight loss against the English side at the T20 World Cups despite Smriti Mandhana (52) and Richa Ghosh (47*) performing with the bat. Sarah Glenn was the pick of the bowlers scalping two wickets.

Deepti had the chance to take India home when she came into bat with the team requiring 47 runs off the last four overs. The all-rounder however was run out in the 19th over for 7(9).

Deepti finished with figures of three for 15 and became the first Indian to take 100 T20I wickets at Newlands against West Indies.

At the first-ever Player Auction ahead of the 2023 Women's Premier League held in Mumbai, the UP Warriorz were the fastest to react when Deepti Sharma's name came out of the bag, making her the most expensive player in the squad.

The UP Warriorz broke the bank with a bid of INR 2.6 crore, the third highest at the Auction.

Deepti, who hails from Agra, was UP Warriorz's first Indian pick at the Auction. The 24-year-old, who is one of the mainstays of the Indian women's team, made her debut on the 28th of November 2014 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru against South Africa in the series decider.

She is currently ranked 3rd in ICC's T20I bowling rankings. Deepti is a very capable batter in T20s also averaging 26 runs with a useful strike rate of 106.53.

An effective off-break bowler, gritty batter, and acrobatic fielder Deepti is the complete package, she possesses great situation-assessing skills which will come in handy in the shortest format of the game. (ANI)

