Enduring a difficult season, Liverpool will hope to have a good performance under their belt when they take on Newcastle United in the Premier League 2022-23 on Saturday, February 18. The Reds languish in the ninth spot on the Premier League 2022-23 points table and have not had the best performances. In their last game, they did manage to beat Everton in the Merseyside derby and Jurgen Klopp will hope for his men to build on that result and continue the momentum into this clash as well. Newcastle United on the other hand, have had a good season so far. Placed fourth on the points table, a win today will help them cut down their gap with third-placed Manchester United. For Liverpool, three points from this match will see them get in seventh place.

The Magpies have not had the best performance recently, with just one win in six games. They, too will need momentum under their belt, with their last result being a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth. They will welcome Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin to the squad. For Liverpool, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Virgil van Dijk. Calvin Ramsay will miss the rest of the season through injury. Continue reading to get the live streaming and telecast details of this match.

When is Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Newcastle United vs Liverpool will take place at St James Park, Newcastle. The match will be played on February 18 and will start at 11.00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the English Premier League 2022-23. You can watch the EPL 2022-23 match between Newcastle United vs Liverpool live on Star Sports Select 3, Star Sports Select HD 1 and Star Sports 1 Bangla.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official platform of the Star network, will provide live streaming of this match. The English Premier League 2022-23 match between Newcastle United vs Liverpool will be available online in India. You can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or website to watch the live streaming of the game

