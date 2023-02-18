A rejuvenated Real Madrid, fresh from lifting the Club World Cup, looks like have found their mojo back as they will be looking to stay relevant in the La Liga race when they visit Osasuna in a league encounter. Barcelona looks like a juggernaut in the league as they stand on 56 points from 21 games. Real Madrid have bridged the gap to eight points with a win against Elche last gameweek but will have to keep the pressure on them as they eye consecutive wins while visiting Osasuna away. The Los Blancos have not done well in the recent past in domestic football and manager Carlo Ancelotti will be looking to change that as they enter the business end of the campaign. Opponents Elche are at ninth position and are winless in their last four games. In the previous meeting between the two clubs, Osasuna managed to hold off Real Madrid to a 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu. Considering Real Madrid's recent form in the league and the advantage of playing at home, they will be confident about their chances. Osasuna versus Real Madrid will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Voot app from 1:30 am IST. Christian Atsu Found Dead: Former Chelsea and Newcastle Footballer Dies in Turkey Earthquake.

Aimar Oroz, Ruben Pena, and Nacho Vidal will miss the game for Osasuna with an injury. Ezequiel Avila and Juan Cruz will also miss out due to imposed suspension. Although Barcelona loanee Abde Ezzalzouli's return after serving his suspension will bolster their squad. Real Madrid will miss the services of Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos although Thibaut Courtois is now fit to play. Vinicius Jr. is also back from serving his suspension and will retake his position from Rodrygo in the starting XI.

When is Osasuna vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Osasuna vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 will be played at El Sadar, Pamplona. The game will be held on February 18 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Al-Nassr 2–1 Al-Taawoun, Saudi Pro League 2022–23: Cristiano Ronaldo's Two Assists Help Al-Nassr Reclaim Top Spot (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Osasuna vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom18 are the official broadcaster of La Liga 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into the Sports18 SD/HD channels to watch the Osasuna vs Real Madrid clash live on TV.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Osasuna vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans can watch La Liga 2022-23 in India online. Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner. Fans can tune into the Voot Select App and JioCinema app and website to watch live streaming of the Osasuna vs Real Madrid football match.

