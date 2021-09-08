Manchester [UK], September 8 (ANI): England captain Joe Root has confirmed that Jos Buttler will reclaim the gloves for the final Test in the series against India at Emirates Old Trafford from Friday.

Buttler who missed the fourth Test at the Kia Oval following the birth of his daughter was added to the squad for the final Test on Tuesday alongside spinner Jack Leach. But Root indicated that Jack Leach will only play if conditions suggest two spinners are required.

"Jos is the vice-captain of the team," Root said ahead of England's training session at Old Trafford on Wednesday, as per ESPNcricinfo. "He is integral to what we are about. I know his output, in terms of runs, hasn't been as high as he would have liked, but we know what a great player he is. Jos will be back as vice-captain and he will keep wickets."

"I'd say that Moeen Ali is our first spinner. I've not seen the pitch yet, but it can spin at Old Trafford and the option of two spinners is something we have to look at. Jack has done some fine things for England. We all know what he is capable of and we know he is a fine player. I'm sure Jack will be desperate to take the opportunity."

Root was unable to confirm whether James Anderson or Ollie Robinson would play the final Test. "That's something we will weigh up over the next couple of days," Root said. "These two days are really important for recovery and making sure that they are in a position to play Test cricket."

India and England will now lock horns in the fifth and final Test, beginning Friday in Manchester. (ANI)

