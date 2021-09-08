Virat Kohli's emphatic and animated celebrations on the fifth day of the fourth Test against England has spurred up a debate on social media with many arguing that it wasn't right for the Indian captain to pull off such gestures. Among all the fist-pumping and cheering, Kohli was specifically seen doing a trumpet-like celebration after the dismissals of Jonny Bairstow and Haseeb Hameed, a gesture believed to be directed towards the Barmy Army. And Michael Vaughan has now joined the debate, arguing that whatever Kohli did was absolutely alright and that cricket needed players like him. While speaking to Fox Cricket, he said, "Virat Kohli is an incredible leader. You know, he's got this incredible buzz of energy. He was taking a shot at the Barmy Army with his trumpet signs to the stands. I love it. I just think we don't have enough characters in the game and when we have someone like Virat Kohli doing just that... just kind of mimicking the crowd... trying to get his own supporters going." Virat Kohli Trumpet Celebration: Wasim Jaffer Shares ‘Fixed’ Headline for Media Report, Barmy Army Takes Funny Jibe at Indian Captain After Victory Against England in Oval Test

"When he came out after lunch, he was getting them going... it was like he was at the end of the long jump there in the Olympics trying to get the crowd going. He's an amazing character. He gave a tactical masterclass on how to win a Test match," the former England captain further added.

Kohli was at his energetic best and indeed was tactfully on point as the Indian bowlers decimated the English batting line-up, bowling out the hosts for just 210 runs after they had a good start of 77/0. Wickets kept falling at regular intervals on the fifth day, especially after lunch as Kohli rotated his bowlers well and also made intelligent field placements to ensure that runs weren't easy to come by. India’s Oval Test Match Victory Pictures: Have a Look at Virat Kohli and Team Celebrating in Style

Vaughan also took a shot at people who didn't like Kohli's celebrations, calling them 'boring'. He stated that cricket needed characters like Kohli. "Those who are complaining are just boring. They don't understand entertainment. We're in an entertainment industry where we need people like Kohli. We need characters. You go back to the 80s and 90s, there were characters and we worked with them. Shane Warne is one of the great characters... absolute great; as mad as a box of frogs but you just know that you have a great character on the commentary box, on the field," he said.

India, with a 2-1 lead now head into the fifth Test with a lot of confidence and they would aim to pull off a rare series win against England in their own backyard. The fifth Test match starts on September 10 at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester.

