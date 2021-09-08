After a massive win in the fourth Test, India would be highly confident of their chances of a victory in the fifth and final match of the series, in Manchester. Having been bowled out for just 191 in the first innings, the Indian team bounced back hard, first to bowl out England for just 290. Then a batting masterclass followed with Rohit Sharma leading the way with a majestic 127-run knock and with contributions from Cheteshwar Pujara (61), Shardul Thakur (60), Rishabh Pant (50) and Virat Kohli (44), India finished on 466, thereby setting a 368-run total for the hosts to chase down. England did get off to a good start with a 100-run stand between openers Haseeb Hameed and Rory Burns but the Indian bowlers bounced back once again. The entire England batting line-up crumbled and fell like a pack of cards and Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav, all chipped in with important wickets to help India go 2-1 up in the series. Swachh England Abhiyan! Viral Video Shows Virat Kohli Picking a Water Bottle While Joe Root Walks Past it

One of India's biggest positives was the performance of Shardul Thakur, who made his presence felt with both bat and ball and ensured he delivered at the crucial moments in the game. Following the defeat, England have recalled Jos Buttler to the squad and has also roped in spinner Jack Leach, who is expected to play in the fifth Test. Virat Kohli Trumpet Celebration: Michael Vaughan Comes Out in Support of Indian Captain, Says, ‘We Need Characters Like Him’

