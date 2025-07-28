London, Jul 28 (PTI) All-rounder Jamie Overton, who played the only Test match of his career back in 2022, has been recalled to the 15-member England squad for the fifth and final Test against India starting Thursday at the Oval.

The 31-year-old Surrey all-rounder, who played three games for Chennai Super Kings in the last edition of IPL, had taken two wickets and scored 97 against New Zealand at Leeds back in 2022.

Save the addition of Overton, the 14, who were selected in the previous game, have all been retained.

England Test Squad: Ben Stokes (Captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes.

